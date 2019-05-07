Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’re already on the hunt for a good Father’s Day gift because you’re tired of giving your dad ugly ties, look no further. You can take your dad golfing and you won’t even need to leave the backyard to do so. Now, all you need is a dad with a pool.

The Blue Wave Floating Green is perfect for the dad who is trying to work on his short game. The durable rubber tee comes with 12 practice balls in two different colors for competitive play. While it might not be the same as shooting 18 holes, it is the perfect game for a dad to play during a family BBQ with his kids.