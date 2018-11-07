Image: Groupon

Trekking out to the Christmas tree farm is fun, but you know what’s even more fun? Saving money on your tree. Groupon is here to conserve your Christmas cash this year by taking pre-orders on a few festive options, all for about half-off, including a 6-Foot Premium Fraser Fir Tree for $80, a 22-inch Fraser Fir Wreath for $35, a Fraser Fir tree-wreath combo for $95, and a 6-Foot Snow-Tip Black Hills Spruce for $80. They’ll be shipped right to your front door starting on November 27 for maximum Christmastime freshness, but saving all that green on a tree is what will really make this holiday season merry and bright.

