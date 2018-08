Graphic: Erica Offutt

Chew on this: Amazon’s discounting Orbit, Extra, Altoids, 5 Gum, and even a caffeine-infused gum by couple bucks today. Just to note, some of these items are Add-On items, which means they’ll have to ship with a larger order. So head over to this sale and pick up some of your favorites before this deal bursts.