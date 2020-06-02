It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsApparel

Buy Two Shirts From UNIQLO and Get One Free, Including Tees From Their New Collections

Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsuniqlo
916
Save
Two For One Tees | UNIQLO
Two For One Tees | UNIQLO
Photo: UNIQLO

Two For One Tees | UNIQLO

UNIQLO is known for some of the best-designed t-shirts from some of the world’s most creative artists. Their collaborations with top brands and personalities make their limited run shirts coveted. You have two more days to jump on their two for one t-shirt deal and most of those collaborations are eligible.

Advertisement

The new Ultraman and Manga collections are included in this sale. Tees for men, women, kids, and babies are also available for this discount. The shirts that are apart of the deal are clearly marked on the site too to make it a little easier when you’re making your selection.

Free shipping on your first order. The deal runs until June 4 and no code is needed. If you download and the app and order through it you will receive an extra $3 off.

Advertisement
Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Cook The Best Burger You've Ever Had With This Hamilton Beach 4-In-1 Electric Grill

Have Nothing but Positive Vibes and Orgasms With This $40 Ella Paradis Vibrator Bundle [Exclusive]

Save 45% on Two Magic Mesh Magnetic Screen Doors and Keep Your Home Bug-Free

Eight Things You Need to Make Your Own Bread, According to Home Cooks