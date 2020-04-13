It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Buy Two Select 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray Movies for $30 at Amazon

Quentyn Kennemer
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Buy Two Select 4K Ultra HD Blu-Rays for $30 | Amazon

If you're still not sold on the digital revolution and still prefer to amass collections of physical media, this Amazon sale is for you. You can get any two 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray from this list for $30. Normal prices for individual copies range from $17 to $25, so you'll save money no matter which titles you get.

Batman fans, in particular, will find something to love here. Whether it's the classic flair of Tim Burton's Batman (1989), the successful trilogy-starting Batman Begins with a decidedly hoarse-throated Christian Bale, or even Arnold Schwarzeneggar's ridiculous getup as Mr. Freeze in Batman & Robin, there's a little bit from each major era of Batman cinematography. Just don't buy Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice if you're a diehard DC purist and you wish to retain your sanity.

Oh, there's also Detective Pikachu, Justice League, Fantastic Beasts, Wonder Woman, Creed II, and so much more.

