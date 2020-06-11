Buy Two Seasons of Select TV Shows at Amazon for $30

It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Media DealsBest Media DealsThe best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.
Amazon has a great promotion going right now for TV titles, allowing you to mix and match two single seasons on DVD and Blu-Ray for one $30 purchase. There are over 100 to choose from. Personally, I’m eyeing those first two seasons of Westworld on Blu-Ray so I can finally catch up, but there’s something here for everyone, including Dragon Ball, The Walking Dead, Chicago P.D., Fire, and all the other civil services, Arrow, NCIS, Breaking Bad (and the nuanced spinoff Better Call Saul), and a whole lot more.

Amazon’s fine print suggests you may only be able to purchase one of these bundles per account, however, so get creative with it if you’re looking to make a big haul.

