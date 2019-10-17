You can always squeeze another dollop out of the toothpaste tube, but once you realize you’re out of contact solution, you’re either sacrificing a perfectly good pair or contacts, or making a grumpy, late night trip to the store. But if you buy this two-pack of ReNu contact solution for just $8 on Amazon, you won’t have to worry about this scenario for a long time. Just be sure to clip the $5 coupon and use Subscribe & Save to get the deal.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Buy Two Bottles of Contact Solution For $8 Now, So You Won't Run Out later
2.6K
3
Save
You can always squeeze another dollop out of the toothpaste tube, but once you realize you’re out of contact solution, you’re either sacrificing a perfectly good pair or contacts, or making a grumpy, late night trip to the store. But if you buy this two-pack of ReNu contact solution for just $8 on Amazon, you won’t have to worry about this scenario for a long time. Just be sure to clip the $5 coupon and use Subscribe & Save to get the deal.
Share This Story
Related Stories
About the author
Shep McAllister
Senior Director of Commerce | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com