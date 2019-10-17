It's all consuming.
Buy Two Bottles of Contact Solution For $8 Now, So You Won't Run Out later

Shep McAllister
2-Pack ReNu Contact Solution | $8 | Amazon | Use Subscribe & Save and clip the $5 coupon
Graphic: Shep McAllister

You can always squeeze another dollop out of the toothpaste tube, but once you realize you’re out of contact solution, you’re either sacrificing a perfectly good pair or contacts, or making a grumpy, late night trip to the store. But if you buy this two-pack of ReNu contact solution for just $8 on Amazon, you won’t have to worry about this scenario for a long time. Just be sure to clip the $5 coupon and use Subscribe & Save to get the deal.

