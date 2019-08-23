Best Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
Aukey Nylon USB to Lightning and USB-C to Lightning Cables | $11 | Clip the coupon code and use 9AMT66TM at checkout
Follow these steps to get two Aukey Lightning cables for the price of one.
- Click this link
- Clip the $2 coupon
- Scroll down to Special Offers and click the “Add both to Cart” option
- Use 9AMT66TM at checkout
And you’ll get one USB to Lightning and USB-C to Lightning Cables, basically one foot into the future, and one foot in the now(?). It’s a solid deal, especially when you consider that both use a durable braided nylon. Hop to it before you get dangled up in the everyday nonsense of modern life.