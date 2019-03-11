If you own the Philips OneBlade—and we know a lot of you do—you can grab three replacement blades for an all-time low $26 with Subscribe & Save and a $7 coupon on Amazon right now. Philips claims these blades last about four months each, but I went nearly a year with my first one. Just be sure to cancel your subscription after your first order arrives.
Buy ThreeBlades For Your OneBlade For the Best Price Ever
