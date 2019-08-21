Photo: Casper

Casper makes our readers’ favorite pillows, but they rarely get discounts outside of bundle deals that require you to buy a mattress. Well, you know what? You need to buy pillows a lot more often than you need to buy mattresses.



Today and tomorrow only though, if you buy three Casper Pillows or the new Casper Down Pillows, you’ll get a fourth for free. Just add four to your cart, and you’ll see the discount at checkout automatically. Sweet dreams!