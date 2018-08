Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you’re looking to jump into Alexa devices, or need a few more to expand Alexa’s reach, we have a deal for you. Simply add three Echo Dots to your cart, enter promo code DOT3PACK at checkout, and you’ll get all of them for $75. That’s $45 in savings, and only $25 per device.