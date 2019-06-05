Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Ruff ‘n Ruffus Retractable Dog Leash | $20 | Amazon

Being a dog owner is a glamorous life. You get to walk behind your pet, cleaning up their poop. Every dog owner has been on a walk and realized they didn’t have any poop bags on them. Never get caught again without bags, or a trusty leash, when you buy the Ruff ‘n Ruffus Retractable Dog Leash. It is about $5 off right now, but also comes with a free collapsible water dish, poop bag dispenser, and a free roll of bags, as well. The retractable leash comes with a break and lock system, so you can choose how far ahead your pup gets. It is ultra durable and can support dogs up to 110 pounds.