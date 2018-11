Photo: Amazon

We wouldn’t normally take the time to do a full blog post about a single ratchet, but this one’s cheaper than ever (and about $10 less than usual), and our deal researcher Corey had this to say about it:

So lots of Wera tools are on sale, but that’s the one tool to buy above all. Never been cheaper and it’s easily the nicest ratchet I’ve ever used. The fluid movement feels filthy it’s so smooth.

So go get filthy for just $32, before the price ratchets back up.