Buy This Kingdom Hearts Costume for $28 and Become as Cool as This Man

Holy crap, man. You ever just see someone so cool you have to stop and go “Whoa”? I’m having that moment right now. Look at the man pictured above, fully dressed as Sora from Kingdom Hearts. I’ve literally never seen anything this cool in my life. Look at his spiky hair. Check out that smolder. This is Edward Cullen dressed up in buckles and zippers. Hell yeah, I’m loving this. If you also want to look like this, Amazon is selling this officially licensed Sora costume for $28, down from $80. That’s a small price to pay to become the coolest person in your friend group. Forget Halloween. Wear this on your next Zoom call and instantly become the CEO of your company. Wear it on a Tinder date and start planning the wedding. Go home and visit your parents dressed in this and they will tell you they are proud. The world is infinite when you are this guy. Become this guy.