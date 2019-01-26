Photo: Amazon

Ralph McQuarrie is as responsible as George Lucas or anyone else for the Star Wars aesthetic, and this stunning, 800 page collection of his original artwork is the ultimate prize for any true Star Wars fan.



Even on sale at $146, this is an investment, but it’ll pay off in spades with full color conceptual artwork, interviews, posters, storyboards, and even Lucasfilm’s holiday cards spanning McQuarrie’s entire Star Wars career. Today’s price is the best we’ve seen since last summer, but it could be gone in 12 parsecs or less.