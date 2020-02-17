It's all consuming.
Buy This $16 Sonic Monopoly Because It Will Go Fast

Tercius
Ana Luisa
Ignacia
and Gabe Carey
Monopoly: Sonic the Hedgehog Edition | $16 | Amazon
Monopoly: Sonic the Hedgehog Edition | $16 | Amazon

Over the weekend, I saw the Sonic live action movie, and although it didn’t have the forever-cursed human teeth design, it did tell a surprisingly heartfelt story about the loneliness felt by social outcasts.

But after watching the movie, I realized, there are no new Sonic games for me to play and now I really want to play one. On the bright side, many of the existing games are on sale, either on PC or on Switch, assuming you have the right hardware.

For those more entranced by physical board games than digital video games, however, the Sonic-themed Monopoly set is currently discounted to $16 over on Amazon.

Seeing as Hasbro continues to sell the game for $24 on its own website. That said, Amazon isn’t alone. You can grab it for the same price at Target if you prefer the in-store pickup option.

Noting but respect for this Presidents Day sale.

