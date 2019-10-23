It's all consuming.
Buy These Wrenches For 18 Dollars

Shep McAllister
DEWALT Combination Wrench Set | $18 | Amazon
A good set of wrenches will last your entire life, and this 8-piece metric kit from DEWALT is marked down to an all-time low $18 right now on Amazon, with Prime shipping.

DEWALT makes good tools, and while these wrenches don’t have any moving parts or whizbang features, they have some nice touches like double-stamped sizes on each side of the handle, a stamped hashmark pattern for a surer grip, and even a limited lifetime warranty.

Shep McAllister
Shep McAllister

