Buy the Terrific Status BT One Headphones for $59, and 10% Will Go to the Musicians Foundation COVID-19 Fund

Gabe Carey
Status BT One Headphones | $59 | Status.co | Promo code KINJA20

“They sound terrific, with a U-shaped EQ pattern that emphasizes the highs and lows for a punchy, lively soundscape,” said our own Shep McAllister of the Status BT One headphones just last year. “It’s a surprising approach [from] the company that made its name on the purposely flat-tuned CB-1s, but it works.”

At the time of that writing, the BT Ones were sold at an MSRP of $99. Now, they’re $59 with our exclusive promo code KINJA20. Plug it in at checkout for 40% off the going rate, and know that 10% of that sale is being donated to the Musicians Foundation COVID-19 fund. Maybe buy a second pair for a for a family member or roommate—even a friend if you’re willing to ship.

Whatever you do, your ears will be pleased and your conscious clear with this high-fidelity and highly philanthropic discount on one of the best-sounding, not to mention comfortable and aesthetically restrained, on-ear Bluetooth headphones you can get for under a hundred bucks.

