Screenshot: Ninja

The Ninja Foodi, designed in part by friend of the site Justin Warner, wants to be the One True Buzzy Kitchen Appliance. It’s a big, hulking thing, but it can do just about everything, as our researcher Corey Foster wrote in an (upcoming) Inventory post:



The Foodi is, however, far more versatile than the Instant Pot, adding broiling, crisping (air frying), and “tender-crisping” (pressure cooking followed by air frying) to the steaming, pressure cooking, searing, sauteing, and souping multi-cooker standards.

Today at Ninja’s site, you can buy the family-sized 8 qt. model for its usual $280 price tag, and get either a free coffee maker, a free personal blender, or a free food processor with spiralizer, all of which sell for $80 separately.

The Foodi is currently priced at $270 on Amazon, and has been as low as $200, so it’s not an unheard of deal, but it’s solid if you happen to need any of the three free gifts.