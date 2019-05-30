Photo: Amazon

As far as gas grills go, the Weber Spirit II is the be-all, end-all. Now, you can get it delivered from Amazon, complete with free expert assembly, so you can focus on the rest of your barbecue preparations.



Today’s $349 price has been basically the going rate all year (it usually sold for $400 prior), but the expert assembly usually costs $60-$80. Could you set up the grill by yourself? Of course. But hey, it’s on Amazon’s dime, so why not?

The Spirit II features two burners, 450 square inches of cooking space, two side tables, six tool hooks, and solid construction. Here’s what our readers had to say about it on Co-Op:

For a propane grill, I’ll take the Weber Spirit E-310. Runs about $450 retail. - Big enough for most families / small get-togethers - Weber construction is SOLID. - Cast-iron grates - Costs more than some, but will EASILY outlast them. I do prefer the previous generation that had the propane tank enclosed behind a door, though. - PhilMills_Forgot_His_Burner_Key

I live in a city and have limited outdoor space, it’s the best option in the mid sized grill market. - crayoneater