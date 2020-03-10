It's all consuming.
Subscribe
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsComputers & Accessories

Buy the Apple TV (4th Generation) for $135 Shipped [Exclusive]

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsApple DealsAppleApple TV
363
Save
Apple TV (4th Generation) | $135 | iTechDeals | Promo code APLE13
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Apple TV (4th Generation) | $135 | iTechDeals | Promo code APLE135

Those firmly entranced in Apple’s world will probably favor an Apple TV over any other streaming box. If you aren’t ready to jump into 4K, the 4th generation Apple TV model remains a perfectly acceptable buy, and iTechDeals is letting it go for $135, shipping included. Exclusively for Kinja members, you can enter promo code APLE135 at checkout for maximum savings.

Advertisement

Again, you’re topping out at 1080p, so if you have plans to upgrade your TV in the near future then we’d suggest expanding your budget a bit for the 4K model. No matter which you get, you’ll get the latest Apple TV experience powered by tvOS 13.

You’ll be sure to find Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, YouTube, Apple Music, or whatever floats your entertainment boat available for download, and you can mirror anything else from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac using AirPlay 2. These savings won’t last forever, so don’t delay.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Grow a Majestic Mane With This $13 Beard Growth Kit

Serious Chefs Use Thermapen to Check Meat, Now Down to $80

The Five Best Air Fryers, According to Our Readers

What's the Best Juicer?