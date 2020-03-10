Buy the Apple TV (4th Generation) for $135 Shipped [Exclusive]

Apple TV (4th Generation) APLE13 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Apple TV (4th Generation) | $135 | iTechDeals | Promo code APLE135

Those firmly entranced in Apple’s world will probably favor an Apple TV over any other streaming box. If you aren’t ready to jump into 4K, the 4th generation Apple TV model remains a perfectly acceptable buy, and iTech Deals is letting it go for $135, shipping included. Exclus iv ely for Kinja members, you can e nter promo code APLE135 at checkout for maximum savings.

Again, you’re topping out at 1080p, so if you have plans to upgrade your TV in the near future then we’d suggest expanding your budget a bit for the 4K model. No matter which you get, you’ll get the latest Apple TV experience powered by tvOS 13.

You’ll be sure to find Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, YouTube, Apple Music, or whatever floats your entertainment boat available for download, and you can mirror anything else from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac using AirPlay 2. These savings won’t last forever, so don’t delay.