Buy Some Storage Bags to Store Your Winter Clothes In

Lifewit Clothes Storage Bag YBSUXH5A Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Lifewit Clothes Storage Bag | $15 | Amazon | Use code YBSUXH5A



It’s time to put away the winter clothes! Do so easily with Lifewit’s clothes storage bags. If you use code YBSUXH5A at checkout, a bag is only $15 a piece, so it’s easy to grab a few to throw some clothes you won’t use for a while in. The window on the front can also help to figure out what exactly you packed away, which is a life-saver when you accidentally put away that one shirt.