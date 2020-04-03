Buy Six Months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for the Price of Three

6 Months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

6 Months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate | $45 | Amazon

It looks like this homebound lifestyle is going to be around a lot longer than we originally anticipated, so a lot of people are gaming right now. Whether you’re new to Xbox One or you’re nearing the end of your current subscription, Amazon is offering an excellent deal to add Xbox Game Pass Ultimate time to your account. You pay the usual $45 for three months, and Amazon will throw in another three months on top of that. You’re limited to one code per account and mailing address, too, so no hoarding—that’s what tissue is for.

Advertisement

Game Pass Ultimate is an insanely good deal. Not only do you get Xbox Live Gold access—which entitles you to multiplayer and free games each month—but you’ll also get instant access to the hundreds of games currently on offer via GamePass, including some heavy-hitting triple-A first-party titles on launch day like Gears of War 5.

P.S.: Microsoft is also running a pretty good deal of its own, giving you your first month of Game Pass Ultimate for just $1, after which your monthly bill jumps to the usual $15. This offer is only good for new subscribers.