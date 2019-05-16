Best Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Robot vacuums are great for keeping your floors tidy day-to-day, but you still need to own a “real” vacuum for the occasional deep cleaning, not to mention for things like vacuuming your furniture and your car.
That’s what makes these deals from Shark so great. If you buy the intelligent and pet har-cleaning RB85 Wi-Fi enabled robotic vacuum for its $380 MSRP (admittedly about $130 more than it’s currently selling for on Amazon), you can get a FREE upright vacuum of your choice, and these are some seriously great vacuums we’re talking about here:
- The NV752 currently sells for $280 on its own around the web, and is a more powerful version of the Shark Navigator Lift-Away that won our reader Co-Op. That means that the actual dustbin and vacuuming components can lift off of the wheeled base for easier portability when you’re cleaning things like stairs. It also features two types of brushes; one for cleaning small things like dust and pet hair, and another designed for larger debris.
- The NV800W is basically a smaller, lighter, more maneuverable version of the NV752 above, and it’s currently selling for around $220 on the web.
- Assuming you already own a corded vacuum though, the bundle with the HV382
cordless vacuumis probably what I’d get, even though it sells for less than the corded vacuums at $185. It features the same DuoClean brush system as Shark’s corded vacuums, but doesn’t need to be plugged into the wall. It can even convert into a hand vacuum. Update: I am an idiot and got this mixed up with something else, it is not a cordless vacuum, it’s just smaller and more maneuverable than the others.