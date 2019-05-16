Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Robot vacuums are great for keeping your floors tidy day-to-day, but you still need to own a “real” vacuum for the occasional deep cleaning, not to mention for things like vacuuming your furniture and your car.



That’s what makes these deals from Shark so great. If you buy the intelligent and pet har-cleaning RB85 Wi-Fi enabled robotic vacuum for its $380 MSRP (admittedly about $130 more than it’s currently selling for on Amazon), you can get a FREE upright vacuum of your choice, and these are some seriously great vacuums we’re talking about here: