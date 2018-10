Photo: Gizmodo

$59 is a decent price for the 4K-capable Roku Streaming Stick+—it typically hovers between $59 and $69, but occasionally goes lower—but when you throw in a $15 Vudu credit, it’s a fantastic deal. That’s enough to rent a few movies in 4K, or even buy one for keeps.