Buy Ring Video Doorbells and Cameras, As Low As $129, And Get Free (or Cheap) Echo Devices

Ring Video Doorbell w/ $10 Echo Show | $139 | Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell Pro w/ Free Echo Show 5 | $179 | Amazon

Ring Spotlight Cam Pair w/ Free Echo Dot | $279 | Amazon

Ring Floodlight Camera w/ Free Echo Dot | $199 | Amazon

Amazon-owned Ring cameras are on sale for some pretty decent prices, if you want to slap some cameras on the outside of your house. Starting at $129 for the Ring Video Doorbell 2, and $199 for the Ring Floodlight Camera.

Advertisement

But to sweeten the deal, Amazon is throwing in free Echos with most of these cameras. Echo Dots accompany the Spotlight Cam and Floodlight Camera, while the Video Doorbell Pro comes with a free Echo Show 5. The Video Doorbell 2 will ask for an extra $10 to get the Echo Show 5, but since the smart display is usually $90—and still $50 even on Black Friday—it seems a pretty fair ask.