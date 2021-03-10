Buy Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! for $50 and Get a Surprisingly Dope Steelbook Case

Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! + Steelbook Case | $50 | Best Buy



If you’re a steelbook collector or a just an avid Pokemon fan, you’ll probably want to check this deal out. Best Buy has Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! on sale for $50, which is a modest little discount on its own. But it comes with a steelbook case that’s genuinely rad. It features Pikachu and Eevee in some good action poses. If you’re not interested in the case, the game itself is a fun little trip down memory lane. It’s especially good for kids who want to get into Pokemon, since it’s a little more streamlined thanks to Pokemon Go catching mechanics. And yes, adults, you are allowed to purchase it for yourself too. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.