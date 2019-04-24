Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Why settle one candle, when you can get two? If you’ve ever spent your weekends inside of Yankee Candle, sniffing every jar possible, you understand this mentality. There is no such thing as too many candles. Right now, you if you buy one large jar classic candle at Yankee Candle, you can get a second candle of the same size for free. Just use the code 1LARGE at check out.

If you’re slowly transitioning out of your winter scents and want to jump right into summer, go ahead. Let’s bypass spring altogether with Yankee Candle scents like Bahama Breeze and Alfresco Afternoon. This is a pretty great deal since these large candles are $30 each.