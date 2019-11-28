It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech Deals

Buy One Get One iPhones, $249 iPads, $699 MacBook Airs and More Apple Deals

Eric Ravenscraft
Filed to:Black Friday Deals
2.4K
Save
Apple iPhone 11 | Buy One Get One | Verizon
Apple iPhone SE | $59 | Best Buy
Apple iPad 32GB Wi-Fi | $249 | Amazon
Apple iPad Pro 11" 64GB Wi-Fi | $649 | Amazon
Apple iPad Pro 12.9” Wi-Fi 256GB | $999 | Amazon
Apple Macbook Air 13" 8GB RAM 128GB SSD | $699 | Amazon
Apple Macbook Pro 13" 2.4GHz Intel Core i5 256GB SSD | $1,499 | Amazon
Apple iMac 21.5" 1TB 3.4GHz Intel Core i3 | $999 | Amazon
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Apple’s going all out with its sale of gadgets this year. There’s a lot to get through, but if you’ve been holding out on upgrading to a new iPhone or springing for a new Macbook, now’s the time.

To start with, Verizon is offering $700 off a second iPhone if you buy a new iPhone 11, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max. The starting price for an iPhone 11 is $700 so this is a quick way to score two phones for the price of one. Meanwhile, Best Buy is selling an iPhone SE for a staggeringly low $60.

Advertisement

For iPads, Amazon has the following deals:

If you’re looking for a Macbook, there are some lower-than-usual prices including:

And if you’re more of the all-in-one kind of person, you might be interested in:

You can also check out Apple’s site for more deals on cases, accessories, and plenty more.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

This Phone Holder For You Car Is Only $4

The Top 10 Best Deals of Black Friday [Updating]

There's Something for Everyone in this PC and Accessory Gold Box

About the author

Eric Ravenscraft
Eric Ravenscraft

Freelance writer for The Inventory.

EmailTwitterPosts