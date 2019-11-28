Buy One Get One iPhones, $249 iPads, $699 MacBook Airs and More Apple Deals

Apple’s going all out with its sale of gadgets this year. There’s a lot to get through, but if you’ve been holding out on upgrading to a new iPhone or springing for a new Macbook, now’s the time.
To start with, Verizon is offering $700 off a second iPhone if you buy a new iPhone 11, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max. The starting price for an iPhone 11 is $700 so this is a quick way to score two phones for the price of one. Meanwhile, Best Buy is selling an iPhone SE for a staggeringly low $60.
For iPads, Amazon has the following deals:
- Apple iPad 32GB Wi-Fi | $249 | Amazon
- Apple iPad 32GB Cellular | $379 | Amazon
- Apple iPad Pro 11" 64GB Wi-Fi | $649 | Amazon
- Apple iPad Pro 11" 64GB Cellular | $799 | Amazon
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9” Wi-Fi 256GB | $999 | Amazon
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9” Cellular 256GB | $1,199 | Amazon
If you’re looking for a Macbook, there are some lower-than-usual prices including:
- Apple Macbook Air 13" 8GB RAM 128GB SSD | $699 | Amazon
- Apple Macbook Pro 13" 2.4GHz Intel Core i5 256GB SSD | $1,499 | Amazon
- Apple Macbook Pro 16" Intel Core i7 512GB SSD | $2,199 | Amazon
And if you’re more of the all-in-one kind of person, you might be interested in:
- Apple iMac 21.5" 1TB 3.4GHz Intel Core i3 | $999 | Amazon
- Apple iMac 21.5" 1TB 3.6GHz Intel Core i3 | $1,099 | Amazon
- Apple iMac 27" 1TB 3.0GHz Intel Core i5 | $1,599 | Amazon
You can also check out Apple’s site for more deals on cases, accessories, and plenty more.