Buy One Get One iPhones, $249 iPads, $699 MacBook Airs and More Apple Deals

Apple’s going all out with its sale of gadgets this year. There’s a lot to get through, but if you’ve been holding out on upgrading to a new iPhone or springing for a new Macbook, now’s the time.



To start with, Verizon is offering $700 off a second iPhone if you buy a new iPhone 11, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max. The starting price for an iPhone 11 is $700 so this is a quick way to score two phones for the price of one. Meanwhile, Best Buy is selling an iPhone SE for a staggeringly low $60.

For iPads, Amazon has the following deals:

If you’re looking for a Macbook, there are some lower-than-usual prices including:

And if you’re more of the all-in-one kind of person, you might be interested in:

You can also check out Apple’s site for more deals on cases, accessories, and plenty more.