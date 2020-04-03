It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Media DealsBooks & Comics

Buy One, Get One Free on Select Marvel Comics

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
157
1
Save
Buy One, Get One Marvel Comic Free | Comixology | Use promo code MARVEL2020
Buy One, Get One Marvel Comic Free | Comixology | Use promo code MARVEL2020
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Media DealsBest Media DealsThe best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Buy One, Get One Marvel Comic Free | Comixology

For some, the charm of a comic book brings the superheroes more to life than even the movies can, especially if those movies are based in the DC universe. (I still don’t forgive Warner Bros. for Batman v. Superman.) Thankfully, we’re talking about Marvel today, which has several comics up for grabs in Comixology’s latest BOGO offer. It’s simple: you buy one, and another one is yours at no additional cost. Just use coupon code MARVEL2020 at checkout.

Advertisement

Most issues on avail cost just $2, including 2019's X-Men #1 and #2. You’ll also see a few Powers of X and House of X issues for $3.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

What's the Best Seat Cushion for Home Office Chairs?

Get Free Shipping and up to $60 off Your Nordstrom Rack Orders This Weekend

All of the Jackbox Party Packs, Ranked By Their Best Games

This Trippy Phantom Magenta Xbox One Controller is $10 Off