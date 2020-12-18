Buy One Big Ole' V Box of Pokémon Cards, Get Another 50% off

It's all consuming.
Giovanni Colantonio
It’s time to get back into Pokémon cards in a big way. Amazon is currently running a buy one, get one 50% off sale on Pokémon card V boxes, which is a perfect way to get back into the trading card game. The sets come with four packs of cards, a foil card, and one big oversized card. Plus, you’ll get a code card for the Pokémon Trading Card Game Online. Amazon has three boxes to choose from, which feature Polteageist, Copperajah, and Orbeetle. Pick your two favorites of the litter and get ready to dive into some 90's nostalgia. Or, if you’re a diehard who never stopped playing, add a whole mess of new cards to your collection.

