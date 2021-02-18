Buy Kingdom Hearts III on Xbox One for $10 and Get 3 Collectible Art Cards for Fun

Kingdom Hearts III (XBO) Screenshot : Square Enix

Kingdom Hearts III (XBO) | $10 | Walmart

It is so funny that we will wait a decade for some games only to blaze through them in a weekend and forget about them. Kingdom Hearts III was truly one of the most anticipated games of all time for a while, and then it came out. Lots of fanfare at the time, but now you can just get the game at a bargain bin price. Thus is the cycle of games. If you still haven’ t played the Disney /Final Fantasy mash-up RPG, Walmart currently has the game down to just $10 . The Walmart version also comes with three exclusive art cards, which is a nice little perk. Al l in all, $10 is kind of a steal for a big action-RPG like this.