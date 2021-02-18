It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Buy Kingdom Hearts III on Xbox One for $10 and Get 3 Collectible Art Cards for Fun

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Screenshot: Square Enix
It is so funny that we will wait a decade for some games only to blaze through them in a weekend and forget about them. Kingdom Hearts III was truly one of the most anticipated games of all time for a while, and then it came out. Lots of fanfare at the time, but now you can just get the game at a bargain bin price. Thus is the cycle of games. If you still haven’t played the Disney/Final Fantasy mash-up RPG, Walmart currently has the game down to just $10. The Walmart version also comes with three exclusive art cards, which is a nice little perk. All in all, $10 is kind of a steal for a big action-RPG like this.

