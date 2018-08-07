If your tires are due for a replacement, you can get up to a $100 rebate (in the form of a prepaid Visa card) this month by buying a set of four General Tires. Just check the list of eligible titles here (also embedded below), buy your tires, and submit your rebate online for the fastest processing.
I did a similar deal a couple months ago through Discount Tire, and my advice is to immediately use that prepaid card to buy something easier to use like an Amazon gift card.
Best Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.