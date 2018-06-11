Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you think your dad could make use of a $100 Amazon gift card, and if he has size 10-13 feet, you’re in luck. All you have to do is buy a $100 Amazon gift card for $100, and it’ll come in a special gift box with a pair of Happy Socks, while supplies last. You can’t choose the size, but if the deal fits, wear it.

