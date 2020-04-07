At Vudu, You Can Get Entire Movie Collections for One Low Price

Best Media DealsBest Media DealsThe best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.
Bundle and Save on Select Movie Collections | VUDU
Once again, VUDU is allowing you to bundle several movies for one low price. You can bundle four Men In Black movies for $20, and to celebrate the launch of the Resident Evil 3 remake, three not-so-great-not-so-bad Resident Evil anime movies are going for $10. Other great deals include the entire 9-movie Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga collection for $100, eight Harry Potter movies for $70, all three Bad Boys films for $30 (or just the first two for $10), The Hunger Games 4-film collection for $25, a 3-film How to Train a Dragon collection for $25 for the kiddos, the entire 4-movie Shrek lineup for $21, and five Jurassic World / Jurassic Park movies for $45.