At Vudu, You Can Get Entire Movie Collections for One Low Price

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Bundle and Save on Select Movie Collections | VUDU
Once again, VUDU is allowing you to bundle several movies for one low price. You can bundle four Men In Black movies for $20, and to celebrate the launch of the Resident Evil 3 remake, three not-so-great-not-so-bad Resident Evil anime movies are going for $10. Other great deals include the entire 9-movie Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga collection for $100, eight Harry Potter movies for $70, all three Bad Boys films for $30 (or just the first two for $10), The Hunger Games 4-film collection for $25, a 3-film How to Train a Dragon collection for $25 for the kiddos, the entire 4-movie Shrek lineup for $21, and five Jurassic World / Jurassic Park movies for $45.

