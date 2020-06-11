Buy Any Pair of Sandals at Cole Haan and Get Sunglasses 50% Off

Pair Any Pair of Sandals, Get Sunglasses 50% Off Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Pair Any Pair of Sandals, Get Sunglasses 50% Off | Cole Haan



This is the Cole Haan summer starter pack sale. Grab any pair of sandals and get a pair of sunglasses for 50% off.

Women’s and men’s styles are both included in this deal. So if you do a his and her’s purchase you will also get an additional 25% off your sandals. There are over fifty styles for the ladies available but only three for men when it comes to stra ppy footwear. However, in the sunnies section, the options are much better for both depending on your fashion sense. The fact that sandals already discounted qualify for this sale is pretty spectacular. And I love a classic espadrille already marked down 33%.

No codes needed and free shipping on all orders. This deal runs until June 24.