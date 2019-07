Screenshot: Walmart

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Not to be outdone on Prime Day, Walmart is offering a really strong Xbox One S deal, if you’re in the marked for a new console. You get to choose from five different 1TB Xbox One S bundles for $299, then add on your choice of extra controller, and your choice of two headsets for free*



*One of the controllers has a $3 surcharge, and one of the headsets adds on $10.