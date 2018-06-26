With a 1920x1200 screen, 10 hours of battery life, and expandable storage, the Amazon Fire HD 10 is one of the best tablet deals on the market. But it’s even better than usual today, because it comes with a free Echo Dot. One can never have too many Echo Dots.
Buy An Amazon Fire HD 10, Get An Echo Dot For Free
