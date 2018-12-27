Microsoft Office. Do people still use Microsoft Office? People with kids and school projects maybe? Anyway, if you still use Office, you can buy a year’s subscription to Office 365 Home (with licenses for up to six people) for its usual $100 today, and Amazon will toss in a $50 gift card. The deal is only available today though, and could sell out early. Don’t say Clippy didn’t warn you.
