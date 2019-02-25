Screenshot: Humble

If you enjoy playing PC games, there’s really no good reason to not join Humble Monthly, and that’s especially true right now.



For a limited time, if you prepay for a year of Humble Monthly (which saves you the equivalent of $1 per month), you’ll also get a $20 Humble Wallet credit that you can spend on Humble Bundles, or in the Humble Store.

And as always, you’ll get instant access to this month’s early access games (Earth Defense Force 4.1, Warhammer Vermintide: Collector’s Edition, and Cultist Simulator), plus more mystery games when they unlock later this week. Every game you get with Humble Monthly is yours to keep forever, even if you don’t renew your membership, so there’s no real risk of getting locked in.