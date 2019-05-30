Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Tell everyone in your life to chill the F out and enjoy a cold glass of rosé. If you think rosé is gross, don’t worry, you can chill your bottles of white and red wine in one of these Ivation wine chillers. Right now, Amazon has a gold box with seven Ivation 12 or 18 bottle Coolers in prep for Father’s Day. But you don’t need to be a dad to get a $104 wine fridge that holds 12 bottles of your favorite adult beverage.