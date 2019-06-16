Graphic: Shep McAllister

Stella Artois 2019 Limited Edition Peru Chalice, 33cl | $5 | Amazon

Every year, Stella Artois sells a charity chalice to benefit water.org. This year’s model features etchings designed by watercolorist Eili-Kaija Kuusniemi that illustrates the effect that clean water has on families, and for every one you buy, Stella Artois will donate five years of clean drinking water to someone in need in the developing world. So why wouldn’t you buy it for $5?

