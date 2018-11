Photo: Gizmodo

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

While we’re expecting to see a $50 discount on the newer, smaller Sonos Beam sound bar next week, if you want the richer and fuller sound stage of the old Sonos Playbar, Amazon is currently tossing in a free $50 gift card and a wall mount today. We haven’t seen any advertised Playbar Black Friday deals, so I think this as good an offer as you’re going to see this holiday season.