Buy a Ryobi Cordless Drill for $30 Off

Ryobi Cordless Compact Drill/Driver | $99 | The Home Depot
Ryobi Cordless Compact Drill/Driver | $99 | The Home Depot
Ryobi Cordless Compact Drill/Driver | $99 | The Home Depot

At The Home Depot you can score an 18V Ryobi cordless compact drill and driver for $30 cheaper than usual, bringing the final total to $99. If you already have Ryobi ONE+ tools, you can use any of the 18V batteries from them to back up the two you get in the box. This package doesn’t include bits and such, but those are 25% off, too.

