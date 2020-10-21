Buy a Roborock Vacuum up to 44% off, Today Only

Save up to 44% on Roborock Vacuums Image : Roborock

Not everyone has the cash to splurge out on a Roomba, but there are affordable alternatives, such as these Roborock vacuums that are up to 44% off for Amazon’s daily Holiday Dash deals. The biggest discount you’ll find is on the Roborock E35, which has 2000pa and a larger battery than most competitors. It’s rated to last up to 2.5 hours, and the dust bin is roomy enough to go that long on a single job. The Roborock E35 is usually $400, but a 44% discount drops it to $224.

The cheapest one you can snap up is the Roborock E4 at $189, normally $300, while the top-line Roborock S6 gets a significant 35% chop down to $420. Blaze it, brah. These deals will be gone by the end of the day.

