Buy a Pair of Glasses and Get One Half off at EyeBuyDirect

If you’re looking for a decent pair of glasses, boy do I have a deal for you! From now until April 16th, you can buy one pair of frames and get another for 50% off with the code “BOHO.” For everyone who needs glasses to see well, that sounds like a great deal. Not only that, but EyeBuyDirect can also get 30% off any order over $65 with the code “TAN30.” Just remember that you can’t combine both of these offers—so type in whichever deal makes the most sense for you!

