It's all consuming.
Buy a Nomad Base Station to Charge All Your Apple Devices at Once, Get 50% off a Kevlar Cable

Gabe Carey
For the uninitiated, Nomad makes high-end leather Apple accessories that look like they belong to someone with a pension and a Mercedes G-class parked on a side street in Lower Manhattan.

Their base stations, which can wirelessly charge up to four Apple devices at once (including your iPhone and AirPods) are particularly alluring. And if you buy one now, they’ll knock 50% off a premium braided Kevlar cable. Starting at $100, the Nomad Base Station Hub Edition is built with padded leather and supports 10W wireless charging for one device, and 7.5W for two.

The upgraded $150 version of the Base Station features a built-in Apple Watch charger as well, so you no longer have to juggle your chargers and devices—they’ll all be in one place. Meanwhile, the USB-C to Lighting (and USB-C to USB-C) Kevlar cables are sturdy and resistant, protected by double-braided fibers and reinforced by Kevlar’s signature central core.

