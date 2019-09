Graphic: Shep McAllister

We haven’t seen much in the way of deals on the new Nintendo Switch with drastically improved battery life, but if you buy it from Walmart right now at MSRP, they’ll throw in a bonus Ematic wired controller for free. That brings you one step closer to throwing an awesome Super Smash Bros. party.