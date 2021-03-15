Buy a Nintendo Switch Lite and Get a $20 Best Buy Gift Card, Because Sure

Nintendo Switch Lite + $20 Gift Card | $200 | Best Buy

If you’ve yet to get a Nintendo Switch yet, Best Buy has a small incentive for you today. You can grab a Switch Lite and get a $20 Best Buy gift card for your efforts. Should you buy a Switch just to get a gift card? No. But if you were planning on getting one anyways, that’s $20 you can immediately put towards buying a game. The Switch Lite is the least expensive console option on the market today and it’s built with portable gamers in mind. It can’t dock to a TV and its joy-cons can’t be removed from the system. So if you’re someone who plans to only use a Switch casually on the go, it’s a good option. It’s also the ideal version of the system for young kids in the same vein as the Nintendo 2DS.