The wide open western vistas and dynamic horse balls of Red Dead Redemption 2 deserve to be enjoyed on one of the new, more powerful consoles, and Walmart’s making it awfully tempting to upgrade to an Xbox One X today.
For $440, you can get an Xbox One X NBA 2K19 bundle (other bundles are available to choose, but they’ll add a bit to your cost), a copy of Red Dead Redemption 2, a PowerA wired Xbox controller, and a $5 Xbox gift card. Considering that the MSRP of the Xbox One X alone is $500 (and NBA 2K19 bundle is currently on sale for $480 at Amazon). All told, you’re saving over $100 here, so go rustle up some savings.
More of a Sony loyalist? This $399 PS4 Pro bundle is also in stock, and includes a free copy of the game. That’s just MSRP, as the PS4 Pro is a less expensive console than the Xbox One X, but you’ll hear no complaints from us about the free game.